Uva-Wellassa Uni closed over chickenpox threat

2018-03-13 14:46:25

The Uva-Wellassa University was today closed indefinitely in view of the possible danger of Chickenpox spreading among the students.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekara said 35 students suffering from chickenpox had been identified during the past three days with 27 of them from the university hostel and the others boarded in private lodges.

He said the university administration decided to close the university as a precaution to prevent the spread of the disease and that the date of re-opening would be notified later. (Prasad Rukmal)