Assault on private bus driver: PC member and his wife re-remanded

Southern Provincial Councillor M.K Kasun and his wife Tharaka Perera who were arrested for assaulting a private bus driver, were further remanded till March 27 by the Kaduwela Magistrate Court today.
The suspects were arrested by the Police for assaulting a driver of a 177 Kaduwela-Kollupitiya bus when he had allegedly blocked the way of the vehicle of the PC member at the Koswatta Junction in Battaramulla on March 9.
The Police arrested the couple on the spot with a 9mm pistol and five live bullets in their possession. (Farook Thajudeen)
abc Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:15
These arrests would not have happened during the previous regime.
BuffaloaCitizen Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:30
Absolutely true, in fact the bus driver would be missing by now.
smith Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:51
hooligans of pohottuwa fame
Lankan Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:52
These arrests happened because there was video evidence and were circulated already. However; they will come out in bail easily as we have a special/lenient law for politicos and their henchmen
Nihal Gunatilake Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:57
Hi - Victim on the floor- Someone brandishing a loaded Pistol - directly at the fallen victim serious situation- can be charged for attempted murder - something wrong with their gene code. citizen
JOHAN Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:58
Now justice is prevailing ,their supporters must shut their mouth and wait.Kaduwela magistrate always does his job well he must be made the President or Prime Minister of this country
rajitha7 Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:00
It's not a 9mm pistol. It's a 38 or similar revolver. A sidearm probably issued to a cop.
Alex Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:05
Now MR and JO Co.will visit Kasun and wife in the remand cell and promise to provide the best lawyer for them.
Sunil Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:12
Very glad to see justice being meted out.
Ronnie Bugger Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:14
Two questions that may hinge on my ignorance - 1) are they given the special treatment in remand prison and, are they put together. If this the case then might as well release them.
ND Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:14
Enough for once the police had acted instead of being a silent onlooker awaiting orders from the top!!!
malij Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:20
Present day Bonnie
Lanka Way Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:25
Strip them from ever contesting, we don't NEED NO MORE! Enough of this nonsense! Rata Perata
Manu Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:31
They too must be assaulted then only they will fell the pain on others being assaulted.
Senannayake Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:33
What a classy couple! A fine example to set as a ruler of the south. Amazing
Ram Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:41
Hope this will end in a conviction. Driver must not accept money and settle
Sanath Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:44
Maximum punishment must be imposed.
