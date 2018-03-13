Assault on private bus driver: PC member and his wife re-remanded

2018-03-13 12:08:17

Southern Provincial Councillor M.K Kasun and his wife Tharaka Perera who were arrested for assaulting a private bus driver, were further remanded till March 27 by the Kaduwela Magistrate Court today.

The suspects were arrested by the Police for assaulting a driver of a 177 Kaduwela-Kollupitiya bus when he had allegedly blocked the way of the vehicle of the PC member at the Koswatta Junction in Battaramulla on March 9.

The Police arrested the couple on the spot with a 9mm pistol and five live bullets in their possession. (Farook Thajudeen)