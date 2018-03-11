Subscribe

Students nabbed over racist posts detained till March 22

2018-03-11 16:14:26
3
3727

Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered to detain the two students who were arrested over social media posts till March 22 at the Youth Detention Centre at Makola.

They were arrested on Friday (9) and Saturday (10) by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Minuwangoda and Homagama.

CID is conducting further investigations. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 3

  • Lanka Way Sunday, 11 March 2018 17:07

    The way to go.... nip them from the BUD! that's it! This is the way to send a message to other blossoms too!

    Reply : 0       21

    Lahiru Jayasuriya Sunday, 11 March 2018 18:55

    excellent. Racists should be stopped

    Reply : 0       14

    Dhaya Sunday, 11 March 2018 19:02

    The biggest form of cancer in society needs to be eradicated.

    Reply : 0       13

