Students nabbed over racist posts detained till March 22

2018-03-11 16:14:26

Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered to detain the two students who were arrested over social media posts till March 22 at the Youth Detention Centre at Makola.

They were arrested on Friday (9) and Saturday (10) by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Minuwangoda and Homagama.

CID is conducting further investigations. (Darshana Sanjeewa)