PM visits affected areas in Kandy

2018-03-10 20:37:35

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and a group of Ministers including Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Lakshman Kiriella, Ruwan Wijewardene and Rauf Hakeem visited Kandy today to inspect the areas which were affected by the recent violent incidents.

The Premier also presided a meeting held at the Kandy District Secretariat Office and instructed the officials to take immediate measures to pay compensation to the victims affected by the unrest.