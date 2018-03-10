Subscribe

PM visits affected areas in Kandy

2018-03-10 20:37:35
2
494

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and a group of Ministers including Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Lakshman Kiriella, Ruwan Wijewardene and Rauf Hakeem visited Kandy today to inspect the areas which were affected by the recent violent incidents.

The Premier also presided a meeting held at the Kandy District Secretariat Office and instructed the officials to take immediate measures to pay compensation to the victims affected by the unrest.

 

  Comments - 2

  • R.K.M. Hanifa Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:07

    This is yours and MR's well planned joint work, now everything is over, please leave us alone Sir.

    Reply : 5       4

    Rushdy Mohamed Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:10

    Mahinda was carpeting Sri Kotha Road, and now you are helping him to come with his gangsters and set fire to Kandy.

    Reply : 5       1

