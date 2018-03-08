Kandy violence: Main suspects brought to Colombo

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said today a 14-day detention order on the 10 suspects arrested on charges of inciting violence in Kandy, had been issued using emergency regulations that are in place at present.
The detention order was issued by the DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID). He said the suspects were brought to Colombo for questioning.
nimal Friday, 9 March 2018 00:39
Nice to see the law been used accordingly. Give them the maximum punishment and keep them detained.
Reply : 1 26
Sofia Friday, 9 March 2018 00:59
Ah but the real 'main suspect' is still supposed to be free as an MP.
Reply : 4 22
Ram Friday, 9 March 2018 02:56
If these suspects spill the beans disclosing the people who instructed and engaged them, I am 200% sure no action will be taken to get the people behind the scene into custody
Reply : 0 19
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 9 March 2018 10:13
Thus they will be released as soon as the situation gets better. Criminal Impunity is a nature of this country.
Reply : 0 0
Dr.Raghav Sharma Friday, 9 March 2018 02:59
These violence of hate crimes will continue in a cyclic manner unless the government
Reply : 0 7
Samantha Friday, 9 March 2018 04:04
Don't get mislead by this lie. He is not the main suspect.Its all about fabricated story .main suspects are still running the show .
Reply : 0 16
Saj Friday, 9 March 2018 05:38
14 days?? it should be 20 years under state of emergency right? seems this all actions to white wash the UN top official who is in Sri Lanka now!
Reply : 0 13
Jayawewa Friday, 9 March 2018 06:13
Bring them to Colombo. Let public attention to subside. Then release them quietly.
Reply : 0 10
Don Friday, 9 March 2018 06:43
Let's see their names and faces. Shame is the best deterrent.
Reply : 0 9
Arnold Friday, 9 March 2018 06:50
There is very little chance of truth coming out, as every body is scared of the Big Daddy behind this mayhem.
Reply : 0 13
Unchikun Friday, 9 March 2018 07:13
Hang him high!
Reply : 0 6
rogue Friday, 9 March 2018 07:15
Seriously? only 10 suspects ?
Reply : 0 10
Ajith Friday, 9 March 2018 07:17
And they will be released after the UN envoy departure.
Reply : 0 6
Yeti Friday, 9 March 2018 07:43
And released on bail!!!!!
Reply : 0 5
Diĺlan Friday, 9 March 2018 07:57
What a good news to ex president. He can easily visit to jail to see national hero.
Reply : 3 11
