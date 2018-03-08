Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that were found in food at an eatery in Ampara, which was earlier rumoured to be sterilizing chemicals, were clumps of flour, the Government Analyst reported to Police.
“They were contents of carbohydrates,” Government Analyst A. Weliangage said.
Police sources said according to Government Analyst the particles could be considered as a made of carbohydrate.
Earlier, a person who had 'parata' at the said eatery had circulated the incident in social media claiming that it was a sterilizing chemical, following which several violent incidents had taken place in the area. (Indika Ramanayake and Tharindu Jayawardena)
DillonDP Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:20
Government Analyst should test the brains of the people who believe the rumoured of sterilizing chemicals
Reply : 10 174
NoUnderstand Thursday, 8 March 2018 18:10
guys understand, this has been done because of racism, not fertility pills
Reply : 1 34
SIRIBIRIS Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:26
How long it took the Government Analyst to find it out. All the things are over now....damage is done. Good luck Sri Lanka
Reply : 5 88
MFSL Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:51
You expect the Govt. Analyst to be in Amapara when stupid people make such accusations. The Govt. should arrest the person who created the story as a deterrent to other pranksters.
Reply : 3 46
das Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:28
So the fact that some "tablets" were found is true??
Reply : 101 16
Rasheed Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:16
Das, check the dictionary for the meaning of Tablets and Clumps. Check how the clumps are formed.
Reply : 1 61
Sri Lankan Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:31
So is the person going to be prosecuted. Are those who attacked and destroyed property going to be punished or are we going to pretend that nothing happened and let the minorities be persecuted using such fabrications.
Reply : 3 84
lankanlover Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:34
wow... what an invention really superb..racists did what they wanted to do by saying pity guly as wadhapathi. the only country in the world which can be fed sterilizing chemicals in food
Reply : 1 82
Dr.Siri Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:36
What a gullible society which was misled by the illiterate
Reply : 0 86
Cruiser Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:51
Not surprised of the analysis but why did it take so long to release this information? Very poor job by the government handling this entire issue. I am sure the racist will now twist this news to say the government/analyst is hiding the truth to support Muslims!
Reply : 4 55
Mak Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:53
They replaced the tablets with clumps to avoid another riot
Reply : 105 17
patriotmij Thursday, 8 March 2018 12:57
Stupidity Has no limits.
Reply : 0 77
Lankan Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:05
Some fools made it an issue without any logic or scientific evidence and another set of fools vandalised. Lost properties and hatred was created.Overall we proved the world we have a set of fools who believe that they cannot make a woman pregnant because they had parata from a Muslim restaurant. Is this what we want to be a Wonder of Asia?
Reply : 5 92
starqueen Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:07
Haha, losers. The idiotic mutts who thought these were tablets and the trash that circulated it leading to half the country burning. Good job!!
Reply : 0 59
SL Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:25
On your face racists! Truth will always win. So much of violence and racial mindset created due to such false allegations. Go get some education first!
Reply : 1 98
Geoff Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:34
So it wasn't killing sperm, rather it was making sperm fatter?
Reply : 2 106
truth seeker Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:38
haste is waste via DM Android App
Reply : 2 43
Arnold Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:40
Every one knows who is the Big Daddy behind this incident. For a long lasting settlement the Bid Daddy should be eliminated.
Reply : 3 85
shane Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:21
Who ??? Please dont start speculating and create more harm. Just talk only on facts please !!!!
Reply : 3 0
MM Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:46
How stupid are our Sri Lankans, birth control pills have to be taken daily, sterilization medication has to be inserted into the skin so that it releases continuously. Anything eaten passes through the body with the stools. How can people be made sterile with something eaten once.
Reply : 2 51
saudmohammed Thursday, 8 March 2018 13:49
The mere detection of clumps of flour by some people has created so much of disaster in the country. Has the law enforcement authority apprehended the trouble makers in this connection? I think the new Minister of Law
Reply : 1 37
SENA Thursday, 8 March 2018 15:10
The wrongdoer must be punished.
Reply : 1 28
Geo Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:17
Ha ha... It's proved again.... The brains of .. you know who.. ha ha
Reply : 1 13
Dee Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:26
Name the guy who started all these stories . Let's give him a good dose of ryphonol . If that's what he wanted.
Reply : 1 20
Einstein Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:50
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and i'm not sure about the former" -Albert Einstein.
Reply : 0 25
Karu Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:36
We have a well oiled system for hate crime.
Reply : 0 16
Luis Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:58
OMG This is very serious. The starch in the lumps will make the women and men fat - which is more serious that becoming barren!!!! :)
Reply : 0 11
Zuh Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:17
Now which analysts is going to measure the loss of properties and the sacred mosque
Reply : 0 9
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.