Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

2018-03-08 12:05:11

The particles that were found in food at an eatery in Ampara, which was earlier rumoured to be sterilizing chemicals, were clumps of flour, the Government Analyst reported to Police.

“They were contents of carbohydrates,” Government Analyst A. Weliangage said.

Police sources said according to Government Analyst the particles could be considered as a made of carbohydrate.

Earlier, a person who had 'parata' at the said eatery had circulated the incident in social media claiming that it was a sterilizing chemical, following which several violent incidents had taken place in the area. (Indika Ramanayake and Tharindu Jayawardena)