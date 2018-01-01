6% increase in New Year accidents: CNH

2018-01-01 16:48:05

A total of 512 cases were reported to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) on the New Year's Eve and the day before, which is a six percent increase, compared to last year, National Hospital Coordinator Pushpa Ramyani de Soysa said.

She said 194 people among them were receiving in house treatments at the Colombo National Hospital.

Altogether 29 people were admitted for burn injuries caused during lighting fire crackers and another 42 individuals were injured in violence. According to the hospital data, 68 individuals had sustained injuries due to domestic accidents, a 33 percent rise compared to last year.

The most number of cases reported were due to falling in which 161 people had been injured.

Meanwhile 117 individuals had received injuries in road accidents and were treated from the National Hospital, it is said. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)