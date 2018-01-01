Over 25,000 foreign professionals working in SL

China and India top the list which gives details of more than 25,000 foreign professionals who are being permitted to work in Sri Lanka in various fields on resident visas, Immigration and Emigration Controller General, Nihal Ranasinghe disclosed.
He said professionals from many countries were working in Sri Lanka under various job categories in several industries.
These professionals ranging from top level managers, senior executives, junior executives, skilled labourers and support staff have been issued resident visas or work visas to work in the country depending on their job requirements.
Mr. Ranasinghe said the resident visas range from three months to six months and from one year to two years or more.
The various sectors include BOI (Board of Investment) approved companies, government projects like the port city, construction of colossal commercial establishments and skyscrapers in Colombo City.
He said the Immigration and Emigration Department approved the visas for these foreign professionals in a lenient manner in view of the country’s ongoing development drive. (Kurulu Koojana Kariyakarawana)
fairo Monday, 1 January 2018 09:10
no tax for them? like some other country
Reply : 0 0
Ajith Monday, 1 January 2018 09:36
We need more foreign profession to lead the Govt own entities. Local are big buffers only.
Reply : 0 0
dulan Monday, 1 January 2018 09:55
This includes skill labor. we have over 2 million working overseas ! we need more from foreign nations to work here
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.