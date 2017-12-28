Underground sea road: Study to be completed by March 2018

The feasibility study for the proposed construction project on underground sea road extension via Marine Drive which would be connected to the Port City’s proposed elevated highway will be completed in March 2018, the Director of the Port City project Nihal Fernando said yesterday.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror he said that the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry had received the Cabinet approval to complete the project as Public – Private Partnership (PPP) project.
He said that the Cabinet had submitted the proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Management and the committee recommended that a joint venture would be more suitable for the above project.
The feasibility of the project will be looked by a three- member committee comprising Secretary of the Finance and Mass Media, Secretary of the Megpolis and Western Development and a representative of the Attorney General’s Department.
The agreements for the certain infrastructure to the Port City had signed between the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, Urban Development Authority and CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Limited in August, 2016, he said.
“The Road Development Authority (RDA) will be constructed a new Kelani Bridge and Port Access Elevated Highway which would connect to the existing Colombo – Katunayake Airport highway, and also an extension of Marine Drive will be also connected to the Port Access Elevated highway”, he said.
Mr. Feranado said that the Marine Drive sea road extension will increase the width of the Galle Face Green without damaging or disturbing the heritage buildings such as Galle Face Hotel and could also provide an underground road which would connect to the Shangri La Hotel area.(Yoshitha Perera)
Ray Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:44
Wow! Very ambitious but will be a great addition if pulled thru without major environmental impact.
Reply : 1 34
Kasun Sriraj Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:57
Thank you mahinda Rajapaksha for the vision.
Reply : 59 41
Fernando Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:03
In every major construction projects in Sri Lanka the main Technical people are all foreigners. So why we give so much importance to Sri Lankan Engineers and the Sri Lankan University Engineering faculties.
Reply : 5 33
Nadi Karunaratne Thursday, 28 December 2017 22:05
Pitiful state of existing infrastructure, poor roads, pathetic railway, no street lighting on key roads, antiquated power generation, decrepit buses driven by lunatics, crumbling airline and we are talking under-sea roads. Don’t try and run before you can walk.
Reply : 3 29
Graham Thursday, 28 December 2017 22:11
By the time the study is over....Yahapalana will have to pack their bags
Reply : 14 27
Eds Thursday, 28 December 2017 22:45
Meeharaka : Wow, you have chosen the perfect screen name for yourself!
Reply : 15 12
