‘Ginger’ injured in accident

2017-12-28 12:29:37

Popular songstress Judith White also known as ‘Ginger' and three others were hospitalized when the car they were travelling in plunged down a precipice at Diyadawa on the Deniyaya-Akuressa Road early this morning, Police said.

They said she was transferred to the Matara Hospital after being admitted to the Deniyaya Hospital.

Ginger was on her way to Deniyaya to participate in a musical show. (Krishan Jeewaka Jayaruk)