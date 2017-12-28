‘Ginger’ injured in accident

Popular songstress Judith White also known as ‘Ginger' and three others were hospitalized when the car they were travelling in plunged down a precipice at Diyadawa on the Deniyaya-Akuressa Road early this morning, Police said.
They said she was transferred to the Matara Hospital after being admitted to the Deniyaya Hospital.
Ginger was on her way to Deniyaya to participate in a musical show. (Krishan Jeewaka Jayaruk)
GET WELL SOON GINGER ! . Otherwise it will be SALT and SOUR for us on 31st NIGHT .
she has good luck for not have serious injuries.artists are great.they entertain society.people bless you for fast recovery. via DM Android App
Hope you all are ok and nothing serious. Get well soon and wishing a speedy recovery.
