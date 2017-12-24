SL Navy Cheif visits Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command

2017-12-24 22:01:48

Sri Lanka Navy Commander Sirimevan Ranasinghe visited the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command in Kochi, when he attended the Silver Jubilee Seminar on Operational Sea Training and Safety On board, in India recently, Navy Headquarters said today.

The Navy Commander was accompanied by the Sea Training and the Principal of Merchant Marine Training School Captain Pradeep Rathnayake who also spoke on the Sea Training of the Sri Lanka Navy.

During the tour, Vice Admiral Ranasinghe called on the Chief of Naval Staff of India, Admiral Sunil Lanba and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral AR Karve. During these cordial meetings, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Pic courtesy: Navy Media