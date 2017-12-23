Abduction of 11 youth: Witness says CID changed statement

When the case where former navy spokesman D.K.P. Dissanayake was an accused was taken up for hearing before the Fort Magistrate Court, a key witness the CID had changed several parts of his initial statement and requested that he be allowed to made a personal statement in Court.
Mr. Dissanayake and five others were arrested on charges of abduction and disappearance of 11 youth in 2008 and 2009. The CID informed Court that the 11 youth who were abducted by unidentified groups in Colombo and the surrounding areas, had been taken to underground detention cells at a navy camp in Trincomalee which was supervised by a Navy Lieutenant Commander.
Counsel Udaya Gammanpila appearing for the witness informed Court that the CID had changed the facts in his client’s first statement recorded in 2015.
Meanwhile, Gang-Robbery Unit OIC Nishantha Silva informed Court that the witness had provided key pieces of information to the investigation and said the initial statement had not been changed in any way.
The CID arrested Mr. Dissanayake while he was at the Sri Lanka Navy base in Welisara following an investigation into the incident earlier this year.
Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne re-remanded the suspects till January 2, 2018. (Yoshitha Perera)
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 22:30
appearing for these national traitors are shameless act by any lawyer.gammanpila can do it because his charactor revealed by cheating millions frm partner. via DM Android App
Reply : 41 51
Gayan Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:32
What about Sumanthiran appearing on behalf of terrorists then.
Reply : 10 25
ransam Saturday, 23 December 2017 15:27
Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Just because there is charges against someone doesn't mean that he is guilty.
Reply : 2 6
Mandayan Saturday, 23 December 2017 18:02
Gayan, you are trying very hard. Cops may come after you to know why you are so interested?
Reply : 1 3
Sri Lanka Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:22
Ceylon the old fox who seems not to know that our country is now Sri Lanka and not ceylon should remember that the lawyers appeared for the biggest robbery ar CB are the biggest traitors. You seem to be a brother of Prabakaran
Reply : 15 19
Mohan Saturday, 23 December 2017 14:45
It is very disturbing that this case is being politicized. The government is giving publicity to this case to show that white van abductions took place during the previous regime. Gammanpila and Wimal Weerawansa are trying to portray that war heroes are being kept in remand prison under false allegations. Wimal even went on to say that the students were LTTE. He didn't bother how it would have hurt the parents of the children, one of whom served in the army.
Reply : 1 9
EYEOPENER Saturday, 23 December 2017 16:05
This case will be closely watched BY UNHRC and our judges must not give any rooms for any criticism.
Reply : 0 3
Singam Saturday, 23 December 2017 18:39
@Gayan: Sumanthiran appears for those poor guys who afford any money but have signed papers under pressure declaring themselves as terroists and the court should decide there are actually are or not. Here he is represented by the organaisation Navy and above all 11 youths in his custody are still unaccounted for. Show the court that their whereout and then go home scotfree.
Reply : 0 3
Sambo Saturday, 23 December 2017 20:36
The shameless lawyers for the sake of money appears on behalf any type of murderers. Shame on the profession. How do you upkeep your family with ill gotten money.
Reply : 0 2
