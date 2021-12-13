Govt takes steps to prevent mass scale marine pollution

Committee appointed to identify legal provisions related to Maritime Law in line with the International and Domestic requirements

By Sandun A Jayasekera

The government has taken steps to prevent mass scale marine pollution similar to the massive environment and marine pollution caused by the inferno aboard the cargo ships Express Pearl and New Diamond in Sri Lanka waters.

Accordingly, a committee has been appointed to identify the legal provisions related to Maritime Law in line with the International and Domestic requirements, the Daily Mirror learns.

“The need to develop legal infrastructure in line with the international conventions has been identified, taking into account the international requirements in the formulation of domestic laws and the ratification of international agreements when promoting Sri Lanka as a maritime hub, considering Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the middle of the Indian Ocean,” Government spokesman, Plantation Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said.



A committee to study on the said fields has been appointed with the aim at introducing new laws in view of the recent damage caused by the MT New Diamond and the MV Express Pearl vessels in Sri Lankan waters.

The committee led by Chandana Jayasundera PC expected to recommend mode of compensation, damages and other relief to victims by the shipping companies and their agents in addition to amendments to the existing laws.