MPs Thewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana arrested

2018-11-05 11:51:07
UNP MPs Palitha Thewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana had been arrested after they surrendered to the Kollupitiya Police Station this morning over an alleged attack on Major (Rtd) Ajith Prasanna, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Mawbima Wenuwen Ranawiruwo Convener Major (Rtd.) Ajith Prasanna on November 1 lodged a complaint with the Kollupitiya Police stating that he was assaulted by a group led by UNP MPs Thwewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana outside Temple Trees premises.

The MPs would be produced in the Fort Magistrate’s Court, SP Gunasekera said.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 10

  • Love Sri Lanka Monday, 5 November 2018 11:56

    Dear Countryman, The blood bath begins !!!!

    Reply : 6       29

    Anold Monday, 5 November 2018 12:07

    I hope this silly greed for power and money will not turn into a civil war again.

    Reply : 3       26

    Randy Monday, 5 November 2018 12:16

    Delinquents

    Reply : 6       4

    kudda Monday, 5 November 2018 12:19

    This is the result when uneducated

    Reply : 4       9

    Ryan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:19

    Dont allow power greedy UNPers to run amok, arrest em all, they were trying to kill HE

    Reply : 22       12

    DHA Monday, 5 November 2018 12:19

    Please put these two thugs behind bars for good.....

    Reply : 11       9

    Moiez Monday, 5 November 2018 12:24

    Mr. President do you want to see another blood bath very soon. Stop all this bullshit politics and convene the parliament soon to appoint a new Prime minister at your earliest otherwise we have to pay price.

    Reply : 6       16

    ANTON Monday, 5 November 2018 12:27

    FROM MUD BATH TO BLOOD BATH........

    Reply : 1       11

    ANTON Monday, 5 November 2018 12:27

    FROM MUD BATH TO BLOOD BATH........

    Reply : 1       7

    weera Monday, 5 November 2018 13:18

    Politicians are like vultures. Strongest vultures get to eat the best parts of the carcass, second level get remaining good parts, third level left over scraps and the public get the bones.

    Reply : 0       3

