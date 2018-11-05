MPs Thewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana arrested

2018-11-05 11:51:07

UNP MPs Palitha Thewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana had been arrested after they surrendered to the Kollupitiya Police Station this morning over an alleged attack on Major (Rtd) Ajith Prasanna, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Mawbima Wenuwen Ranawiruwo Convener Major (Rtd.) Ajith Prasanna on November 1 lodged a complaint with the Kollupitiya Police stating that he was assaulted by a group led by UNP MPs Thwewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana outside Temple Trees premises.

The MPs would be produced in the Fort Magistrate’s Court, SP Gunasekera said.(Darshana Sanjeewa)