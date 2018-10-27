Two gazettes issued removing Ranil and appointing MR as PM

Two extraordinary gazette notifications have been issued by the President removing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from the Premiership and appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister.
Both Gazettes have been published by the Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne on the orders of the President.
