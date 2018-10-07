Switch off mobile devices at night

2018-10-07 19:12:50

Health Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Health instructs the public to switch off mobile and computer devices and keep them away from the bedroom stating that the electromagnetic waves from such devices could damage the brain and nervous system of the human body.

Addressing a press conference marking the World Mental Health Day, Community Specialist of the Family Health Bureau Dr. Ayesha Lokubalasooriya said that long term exposure to electromagnetic waves regularly could create severe health issues.

Dr. Lokubalasooriya further advised to use hands free devices (headsets, earphones) as much as possible to minimize the health issues from mobile devices.

Meanwhile, during the press conference recommendations were submitted to the Ministry of Health to make aware to the public on how to minimize brain and nervous system related health issues. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)