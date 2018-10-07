Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Health instructs the public to switch off mobile and computer devices and keep them away from the bedroom stating that the electromagnetic waves from such devices could damage the brain and nervous system of the human body.
Addressing a press conference marking the World Mental Health Day, Community Specialist of the Family Health Bureau Dr. Ayesha Lokubalasooriya said that long term exposure to electromagnetic waves regularly could create severe health issues.
Dr. Lokubalasooriya further advised to use hands free devices (headsets, earphones) as much as possible to minimize the health issues from mobile devices.
Meanwhile, during the press conference recommendations were submitted to the Ministry of Health to make aware to the public on how to minimize brain and nervous system related health issues. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Kumar Sunday, 7 October 2018 19:40
Doctors have inherently no understanding how the electromagnetic waves from the these devices affect the nervous system, all what the Doctors say in this matter is only general information which is available in the internet.This is a very serious matter to be left at the hands of the Doctors,proper experts the Scientists who are Physicists and Biologists should be drafted in to advice the government.
N Umagiliya Sunday, 7 October 2018 19:46
Research suggest that residents who live closer to electrical grid and mobile telecom antenna's are at risk from radiation. These kind of infra structure work 24/7 and beyond our control to switch-off devices.
Unchikun Sunday, 7 October 2018 20:02
It has been revealed that our 255 have had their mobile phone in their bedrooms.
Lankan Sunday, 7 October 2018 20:24
Aren't the brains already damaged even before the devices??
