PM to visit Norway

2018-10-02 18:09:48

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave on a State visit to Norway tonight accompanied by Fisheries and Rural Economy Minister Wijith Wijithamuni de Soysa and MPs Hesha Withnage and Dr. Kavinda Jayawardne, PM's office said.

Prime Minister is expected to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norwegian Upper House Chairman Tone Wilhelmsen and Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Rriksen Soreide.

He will visit London from Norway.