PM to visit Norway

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave on a State visit to Norway tonight accompanied by Fisheries and Rural Economy Minister Wijith Wijithamuni de Soysa and MPs Hesha Withnage and Dr. Kavinda Jayawardne, PM's office said.
Prime Minister is expected to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norwegian Upper House Chairman Tone Wilhelmsen and Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Rriksen Soreide.
He will visit London from Norway.
Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:21
You Go.... I Also Go....oprhan of the Indian Ocean ....
Reply :
Sambo Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:26
He is having good holidays and asking the public to tighten their belts. We do not have a waste to tighten any more.
Reply :
Jayantha Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:28
Our traveling PM .
Reply :
MP Tuesday, 2 October 2018 19:19
Traveling leaders with spouses at the expense of people's taxed money!
Reply :
Dhammika Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:42
Better live abroad at the rate RW is travelling abroad .
Reply :
Unchikin Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:57
For what? 3 years ago I though these overseas visits by the PM will bring benefit to Sri Lanka. They have brought no benefit at all. Just a massive waste of taxpayers money. Time for him to step down as prime minister and leader of the UNP. He is walking corpse.
Reply :
observer Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:59
What happened to the slogan to cut down your foreign triple for one year due to rupee crisis.What a joke !!.
Reply :
Borat Tuesday, 2 October 2018 19:16
High time president and prime minister are grounded.all their visits have helped our nation at all other than themselves. High time the citizens of the country revolt against these flying Johnnies
Reply :
Suffering SriLankan Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:28
The President may be waiting for Ranil's. return to announce his next trip overseas.
Reply :
Jaliya Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:41
PM has enough experience in fabrication of garbage. Now his credentials are up to the international standards. He is trying to bullshit the foreigners.
Reply :
Gamaya Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:44
And you ALL travel first class do you? At least take a tip from Imran Khan. You are truly SHAMELESS.
Reply :
