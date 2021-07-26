Last Updated : 2021-07-26 13:36:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback Games New

MENU

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 Today's Paper

O/L exam postponed to February, 2022: Minister

26 July 2021 12:01 pm - 1     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

The 2021 GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) examination has been postponed till February 21, 2022, Education Minister Professor G.L. Peiris said.

He said the O/L examination was scheduled to be held in January 2022, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Ministry has decided to postpone the examination.

Addressing the media this morning, he said the examination will be held from February 21 to March 3.(Chaturanga Samarawickrame)

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

  Comments - 1

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

  • Francis Monday, 26 July 2021 12:52 PM

    gradually in progress of making generation of fools.

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

JR Jayewardene and the July 1983 Anti-Tamil Violence

dailymirror.lk

“Medamulana Dynasty”: Four Sons and Three Grandsons of Don Alvin Rajapaksa

dailymirror.lk

Site survey near Akasa Chaitya: Is it the end of Yala?

dailymirror.lk

Basil Rajapaksa’s catch 22 situation

Sri Lankan politics has been a good deal of family business. It was not even

dailymirror.lk

“This govt. printed Rs. 880 billions”

This is the roadmap of Zimbabwe

dailymirror.lk

“We are on the cusp of a mothers-led movement for better birth rights in Sri Lanka” – Kanya D’Almeida

Writer Kanya D’Almeida became the first Sri Lankan to win the ‘Commonweal

dailymirror.lk

Two diametrically opposite shows in a military regime

On July 8 (Thursday) we saw diametrically opposite results because the securi

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

Most Viewed in News

1

Death of 16 year old girl at Badiudeen’s residence: JMO says girl was raped

2

SL’s health system exhausted as Delta goes out of control

3

“Medamulana Dynasty”: Four Sons and Three Grandsons of Don Alvin Rajapaksa

4

Probe finds she was brought to the house at age of 15

5

JR Jayewardene and the July 1983 Anti-Tamil Violence

6

Death of girl:  Bathiudeen’s in-laws in hot soup as wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law arrested

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Majority being hospitalized and dying from Covid haven’t been fully vaccinated: DGHS

5 hours ago

What is needed is not a common alliance but a common policy framework –Ranil

5 hours ago

SJB won’t work with those guilty of child abuse- Eran

5 hours ago

Red alert issued for strong winds : dept of Meteorology

5 hours ago

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

England take early T20I series lead over Sri Lanka

24 Jun 2021 - 0     - 870

dailymirror.lk

New Zealand clinch World Test title

24 Jun 2021 - 0     - 539

dailymirror.lk

LPL 2nd edition from July 30-August 22-SLC

08 Jun 2021 - 0     - 436

dailymirror.lk

Sanath Jayasuriya signs as coach at Melbourne cricket club Mulgrave

04 Jun 2021 - 0     - 3628

dailymirror.lk

dailymirror.lk

Milka Gehani blooms hope with Olympic debut performance

25 Jul 2021

dailymirror.lk

Gaffoor second in 100m butterfly heat

24 Jul 2021

dailymirror.lk

Tehani finishes 49th in Women’s 10m Air Rifle event

24 Jul 2021

dailymirror.lk

Tehani, Aniqah and Niluka to take part tomorrow

23 Jul 2021

More