O/L exam postponed to February, 2022: Minister

The 2021 GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) examination has been postponed till February 21, 2022, Education Minister Professor G.L. Peiris said.

He said the O/L examination was scheduled to be held in January 2022, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Ministry has decided to postpone the examination.

Addressing the media this morning, he said the examination will be held from February 21 to March 3.(Chaturanga Samarawickrame)