Adaaran Prestige Ocean Villas, Maldives by Aitken Spence Hotels has been mentioned as one of the mo



Renovated in 2015, the all-inclusive Adaaran Prestige Ocean Villas offers some of the most affordable overwater villas near Male. This sub-resort shares a private island with Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi, which means guests can take advantage of the larger resort's amenities, including a pool, fitness center, spa, tennis court, and five bars. The hotel's spacious overwater bungalows feature private decks with direct access to the turquoise waters below. All have large bathrooms with soaking tubs and rainfall showerheads, beautiful canopied beds, and fully stocked minibars. Adaaran Prestige is also one of the best hotels for surfing in the Maldives, and personal butlers can arrange all sorts of water-related excursions and activities.





