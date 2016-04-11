Last Updated : 2021-06-22 00:59:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback Games New

MENU

Tue, 22 Jun 2021 Today's Paper

Dayasiri red with rage over green flags

30 November -0001 12:00 am - 1     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Sports c has left the ceremony held to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the Polgahawela flyover today in protest over the display of only green flags at the venue.

Minister Jayasekara had been invited to attend the ceremony in which Highways and Higher Education Minister Lakshman Kiriella was the Chief Guest. The event was organsied by the new Polgahawela UNP Organiser M. G. Jayaratne.

When inquired, Minister Jayasekara said he refused to take part in the event because of Mr. Jayaratne's bias action.

“Though it was decided to hold the event giving all political parties equal status, the event had been organised as one of the ceremonies of the UNP. My name had not been mentioned in any of the invitations or posters. These actions are detrimental to the sustainability of a unity government,” he said.

Meanwhile, UNP Organiser M. G. Jayaratne denied the allegations amde by the minister and said that there were flags at display at the event in various colours including red, blue and yellow apart from green.

However, the foundation stone for the Spain funded flyover was placed by Minister Lakshman Kiriella, the chief guest of the event. (Pushpakumara Jayaratne)

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

  Comments - 1

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

 

  • Ceylon Wednesday, 28 February 2018 10:37 AM

    This guy last week said if ranil is pm he never be in cabinet.still he is in cabinet without any shame.

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Case of decomposing government’s “Organic Country” Project

dailymirror.lk

BANNING CHEMICAL FERTILISER - RIGHT THING, WRONG LINE

dailymirror.lk

SLPP eats humble pie over fuel price hike statement

dailymirror.lk

GSP+: Isn’t there a way out?

The European Parliament’s resolution on Sri Lanka on June 10 was the second

dailymirror.lk

Is Litro Gas above the regulator?

After an in-house battle among members of the top management of the Consumer

dailymirror.lk

Statistical blunders expose administrative weaknesses

Information helps save lives and during a pandemic a free-flow of vital, accu

dailymirror.lk

Vavuniya tusker’s demise DID TOO MANY ‘COOKS’ SPOIL JUMBO’S RECOVERY?

On June 11 Sri Lanka lost another one of its magnificent tuskers that succumb

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

 

Most Viewed in News

1

Travel restrictions to be lifted on Monday: Army Chief

2

Security on high alert in Tamil Nadu after infiltration threats

3

Over 200 yr old De Soyza building collapses

4

Car driven by lady lawyer crashes into Coffee Bean cafe

5

New health guidelines issued; special restrictions for WP

6

Shani Abeysekara granted bail

TODAY'S HEADLINES

COVID-19 DELTA VARIANT

6 hours ago

UN rights chief voices concern over SL’s counter-terrorism laws

6 hours ago

US pledges more vaccines to Sri Lanka

6 hours ago

Cop attached to security details of State Minister shoots tipper truck driver to death

6 hours ago

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

LPL 2nd edition from July 30-August 22-SLC

08 Jun 2021 - 0     - 196

dailymirror.lk

Sanath Jayasuriya signs as coach at Melbourne cricket club Mulgrave

04 Jun 2021 - 0     - 1617

dailymirror.lk

Pay dispute hits Sri Lanka team morale for Bangladesh games: captain

22 May 2021 - 0     - 1906

dailymirror.lk

India to play extra games in Sri Lanka to ease virus losses

21 May 2021 - 0     - 1307

dailymirror.lk

dailymirror.lk

Lakshan recovering and on course for debut

21 Jun 2021

dailymirror.lk

Settling on batting order the priority – Arthur

17 Jun 2021

dailymirror.lk

A royal touch for Test world champions

17 Jun 2021

dailymirror.lk

Sri Lanka squad test negative for Covid-19

15 Jun 2021

More