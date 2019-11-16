Voter turnout as at 10 a.m.

The voter turnout of the presidential election was recorded as nearly 25 per cent as at 10 a.m., elections officials said.

Colombo district recorded a voter turnout of 32 per cent, 54 per cent in Badulla, 40 per cent in Matale, 33 per cent in Kalutara and 30 per cent in Ampara district.

Gampaha, Kandy, Anuradhapura and Mannar districts recorded a turnout of 30 per cent while Galle, Hambantota, Trincomalee, Vavuniya recorded a turnout of 25 per cent as at 10.00 a.m.

Nuwara Eliya district recorded a turnout of 40 per cent, 44 per cent in Ratnapura District and 20 per cent in Polonnaruwa district.

Meanwhile, Moneragala district recorded a voter turnout of 45 per cent, 25 per cent in Jaffna and 30 per cent kilinochchi district.