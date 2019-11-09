Royal Park murder; Prisons Dept. receives presidential pardon document

The Department of Prisons has received the document related to a presidential pardon for Royal Park murder convict Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha.
A spokesman for the department said that Shramantha, who was at the Kuruwita Prison, had left the prison this evening.
Recently, President Maithripala Sirisena said his attention has been drawn towards a request made by Royal Park murder convict Shramantha Jude Anthony Jayamaha's party seeking a presidential pardon.
The court imposed the death sentence on Shramantha in 2012 over the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park Condominium.
johan Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:22 PM
May be he is a VIP murderer with political influence. Should not be sent out.Life sentence should be reduced to maximum life serving sentence in prison
Dee Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:28 PM
Hooray! We want Duminda S. Out . But before 16th November!
r Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:29 PM
this reminds that war criminals have big influence in the Sri Lankan judiciary system
surasena Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:30 PM
How big the bribe is?
Sunil Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:32 PM
End of term drama continues?. Sincerely he should serve at least 13 more years to get pardon of any form. What a shame.
Naushi Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:33 PM
Shame on you President. A cold blooded murderer is being pardon by non other than the person who is responsible to safeguard the justice.
cineha Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:35 PM
If your conscience is clear on pardoning this suspect then you will have a peaceful sleep tonight,
senthil Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:37 PM
This is a very good reason why executive presidency should be abolished.
hans perlee Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:54 PM
WHAT????????????
Firoz Mohamed Saturday, 09 November 2019 10:09 PM
What sort of country do we live in??? The President wants to put to death the drug dealers, but a murderer gets a pardon.... Is his family influential and rich to be given this pardon.....God help the POOR....
Duminda Kumarasiri Saturday, 09 November 2019 10:11 PM
Shame, Shame and Shame
Karu Saturday, 09 November 2019 11:29 PM
Hon. President wants to leave with disgrace.
afhamfrk Sunday, 10 November 2019 10:55 AM
Hooray ! King Kakille
Jungle Sunday, 10 November 2019 12:13 PM
Next before 16 Nov is Duminda to be released ? . Justice over ruled is Justice denied ! .
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
This writer devoted several hours in the past fortnight to communicate with a
What could be worse than suddenly getting diagnosed with cancer? Cancer is a
David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first-ever Twenty20 cen
Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, who spoke passionately about Sri Lanka’s
09 Nov 2019 - 0 - 56
08 Nov 2019 - 0 - 183
05 Nov 2019 - 0 - 528
01 Nov 2019 - 0 - 428
Reply To:
Name - Reply Comment