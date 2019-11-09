Royal Park murder; Prisons Dept. receives presidential pardon document

The Department of Prisons has received the document related to a presidential pardon for Royal Park murder convict Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha.

A spokesman for the department said that Shramantha, who was at the Kuruwita Prison, had left the prison this evening.

Recently, President Maithripala Sirisena said his attention has been drawn towards a request made by Royal Park murder convict Shramantha Jude Anthony Jayamaha's party seeking a presidential pardon.

The court imposed the death sentence on Shramantha in 2012 over the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park Condominium.