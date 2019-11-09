Last Updated : 2019-11-10 13:48:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Sun, 10 Nov 2019 Today's Paper

Royal Park murder; Prisons Dept. receives presidential pardon document

9 November 2019 09:16 pm - 14     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

The Department of Prisons has received the document related to a presidential pardon for Royal Park murder convict Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha.

A spokesman for the department said that Shramantha, who was at the Kuruwita Prison, had left the prison this evening.

Recently, President Maithripala Sirisena said his attention has been drawn towards a request made by Royal Park murder convict Shramantha Jude Anthony Jayamaha's party seeking a presidential pardon.

The court imposed the death sentence on Shramantha in 2012 over the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park Condominium.

  Comments - 14

  • johan Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:22 PM

    May be he is a VIP murderer with political influence. Should not be sent out.Life sentence should be reduced to maximum life serving sentence in prison

    Dee Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:28 PM

    Hooray! We want Duminda S. Out . But before 16th November!

    r Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:29 PM

    this reminds that war criminals have big influence in the Sri Lankan judiciary system

    surasena Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:30 PM

    How big the bribe is?

    Sunil Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:32 PM

    End of term drama continues?. Sincerely he should serve at least 13 more years to get pardon of any form. What a shame.

    Naushi Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:33 PM

    Shame on you President. A cold blooded murderer is being pardon by non other than the person who is responsible to safeguard the justice.

    cineha Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:35 PM

    If your conscience is clear on pardoning this suspect then you will have a peaceful sleep tonight,

    senthil Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:37 PM

    This is a very good reason why executive presidency should be abolished.

    hans perlee Saturday, 09 November 2019 09:54 PM

    WHAT????????????

    Firoz Mohamed Saturday, 09 November 2019 10:09 PM

    What sort of country do we live in??? The President wants to put to death the drug dealers, but a murderer gets a pardon.... Is his family influential and rich to be given this pardon.....God help the POOR....

    Duminda Kumarasiri Saturday, 09 November 2019 10:11 PM

    Shame, Shame and Shame

    Karu Saturday, 09 November 2019 11:29 PM

    Hon. President wants to leave with disgrace.

    afhamfrk Sunday, 10 November 2019 10:55 AM

    Hooray ! King Kakille

    Jungle Sunday, 10 November 2019 12:13 PM

    Next before 16 Nov is Duminda to be released ? . Justice over ruled is Justice denied ! .

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Implied or actual threat Ali Sabry’s address to Muslim community

dailymirror.lk

SL completes 6th review; set to receive US$ 164mn from IMF

dailymirror.lk

Chandra bids farewell

dailymirror.lk

Presidential race: Ordinary People Expect Better Economic Prospects and National Security

This writer devoted several hours in the past fortnight to communicate with a

dailymirror.lk

Spreading awareness on lung cancer

What could be worse than suddenly getting diagnosed with cancer? Cancer is a

dailymirror.lk

Warner’s birthday T20 ton as Australia slam Sri Lanka

David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first-ever Twenty20 cen

dailymirror.lk

Emirates President outlines possible recovery formula for SriLankan

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, who spoke passionately about Sri Lanka’s

Most Viewed in News

1

Will appoint a new PM: Sajith

2

UNF to sign agreement with CBK tomorrow

3

Gota loses his cool?

4

17 women among 100 arrested at an FB party in Dehiwala

5

Corroborate testimony before 16th: Mangala challenges Gota

6

Vehicle price to increase due to luxury tax: Vehicle importers

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Sri Lanka will have a new first-time PM

08 Nov 2019

Latest technology to manage garbage collection

08 Nov 2019

EC gives permission to open the extension of Southern Expressway

08 Nov 2019

Death sentence for Ratmalana triple murder convict

08 Nov 2019

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Maddinson out of Pakistan clash over mental health issues

09 Nov 2019 - 0     - 56

dailymirror.lk

Sharma blitz flattens Bangladesh as India draw level

08 Nov 2019 - 0     - 183

dailymirror.lk

Victory over India brings back Bangladesh smiles

05 Nov 2019 - 0     - 528

dailymirror.lk

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd T20

01 Nov 2019 - 0     - 428