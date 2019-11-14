Prez opens wax museum

By Sandun A. JayasEkera



President Maithripala Sirisena declared open a wax museum at the Polonnaruwa ancient technology museum yesterday.

The museum was vested with the public by President Sirisena on July 23 this year, as Sri Lanka’s first such museum built with the objective of enlightening the present generation on the ancient technical know-how and preserve the artifacts for future generation.



The aforesaid wax statue museum is a special attraction of this museum similar to that of Madam Tussauds’s famous wax museums in London and some other main cities in the world that depict statues of all the leaders of Sri Lanka in the post-independent era. President Sirisena has taken measures to donate gifts and souvenirs he received from various world leaders during his tenure and the gallery containing these items was also declared open today.