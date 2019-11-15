No wheat flour price hike: Ministry

The price of wheat flour has not been changed or revised-and any retailer selling flour at an increased price will be raided, the Industry and Commerce Minister said.

“Increasing wheat flour prices at the present critical situation where the country is preparing for an election is clearly conspiratorial and part of a plot to discredit the government,” the Ministry said.

Any supplier responsible for such a price hike without our permission does it illegally and will therefore face legal consequences irrespective of their status or standing in the market, the ministry warned.

The wheat flour dealers also announced this afternoon that there would not be an increase in the price of wheat flour despite their earlier decision to increase the price by Rs 8.50 a kilo.

They had announced this morning that the price of wheat flour would be increased.

Subsequently, the All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association also decided to increase the price of a loaf of bread by Rs 3 to Rs 5.

Later, the Association said the prices will not be increased as the decision to increase prices had been withdrawn by the dealers.

Moreover, the Consumer Affairs Authority said in a statement that it had not given permission for a price hike.

Meanwhile, Convener of the Cabinet Committee on Cost of Living, Non-Cabinet Minister Dr Harsha De Silva said the decision to increase the price of wheat flour was illegal and politically motivated.

Dr. De Silva told the Daily Mirror that the increase was illegal as the suppliers had not sought the permission of the Consumer Affairs Authority to increase the price of wheat flour.

“Action will be taken against those who sell wheat flour more than the stipulated price of Rs 87 per killo. We request the Prima company to cancel the price hike immediately, if they had done so, Dr. De Silva said. (Yohan Perera and Chathuranga Samarawickrama)