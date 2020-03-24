Last Updated : 2020-03-24 17:17:00

Tue, 24 Mar 2020 Today's Paper

No decision to spray disinfectants into air tonight: SLAF

24 March 2020 03:12 pm

The Sri Lanka Air Force today rejected the reports circulating on social media that measures have been taken to spray disinfectants into the air to eradicate the coronavirus. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, SLAF media spokesman Commander Gihan Senavirathne said no such measure had been taken to fight the COVID-19 virus. A message circulating on social media sites said helicopters of SLAF would spray disinfectants into the air to eradicate the coronavirus at 11.30 pm today. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

