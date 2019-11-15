Last Updated : 2019-11-16 08:13:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Sat, 16 Nov 2019 Today's Paper

Mickey Arthur likely to become Sri Lanka’s next head coach

15 November 2019 07:39 pm - 4     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Mickey Arthur is likely to become Sri Lanka's next head coach despite Chandika Hathurusingha not having been officially been fired yet.

Arthur has not signed a contract with Sri Lanka Cricket so far, but board officials have expressed confidence that Arthur will take up the role before Sri Lanka's forthcoming Test tour of Pakistan, which begins on December 11. SLC has been searching for a new coach since the end of the World Cup and had approached several high-profile names, including former England batting coach Mark Ramprakash. But they now believe Arthur is the man to take the team forward.

"We are having discussions with Mickey," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said. "We think we will be able to reach an agreement."

Arthur has coached South Africa and Australia in the past, but it was his results with Pakistan between 2016 and 2019 that really impressed SLC, de Silva said.

"He had won the 2017 Champions Trophy with Pakistan and had also taken Pakistan to the No. 1 spot in T20s. He's a well-known coach and he's been around for a while," he said.

Arthur was Pakistan's coach until the end of the World Cup and had expressed dismay at being let go from that role after the tournament this year. During his time with Pakistan, he is understood to have struck up a good working relationship with Steve Rixon, who is also the current fielding coach in Sri Lanka's ranks.

Hathurusingha, who as of now still has a contract with SLC that takes him up to December 2020, is still believed to be drawing a board salary, however. SLC decided to suspend Hathurusingha from his role in August this year, but the contract is understood to be so strong, that they have had trouble sacking him without having to pay a substantial severance package.

SLC charged that Hathurusingha had several major shortcomings during his tenure, including failing to get along with some senior players, and had even gone as far as to schedule an inquiry, which Hathurusingha was asked to attend. Despite all this, the legal standoff continues.

If Arthur comes aboard as Sri Lanka coach he will be the 11th coach of the men's team, including interim appointments, since 2011. Both previous coaches - Graeme Ford and Hathurusingha - were put under pressure to end their tenures long before their contracts expired. (ESPNcricinfo)

  Comments - 4

  • Jude Friday, 15 November 2019 08:59 PM

    May God bless him!!

    Jude Friday, 15 November 2019 09:02 PM

    SLC, allow the Coach to do his job!!! No unwanted interference!!! PERIOD!!

    Jude Friday, 15 November 2019 09:05 PM

    SLC always hiring Coach!! Because they ALWAYS fire the Coach!!! Apparently for no reason!!! Huh!!

    Jude Friday, 15 November 2019 09:09 PM

    Mickey" I'll give YOU one Year!!! Yeah!!

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Implied or actual threat Ali Sabry’s address to Muslim community

dailymirror.lk

SL completes 6th review; set to receive US$ 164mn from IMF

dailymirror.lk

Chandra bids farewell

dailymirror.lk

Presidential race: Ordinary People Expect Better Economic Prospects and National Security

This writer devoted several hours in the past fortnight to communicate with a

dailymirror.lk

Spreading awareness on lung cancer

What could be worse than suddenly getting diagnosed with cancer? Cancer is a

dailymirror.lk

Warner’s birthday T20 ton as Australia slam Sri Lanka

David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first-ever Twenty20 cen

dailymirror.lk

Emirates President outlines possible recovery formula for SriLankan

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, who spoke passionately about Sri Lanka’s

Most Viewed in News

1

‘Please give me another chance’ - Shramantha

2

Sajith challenges MR

3

Will appoint a new PM: Sajith

4

Gota is no longer a US citizen – Namal

5

Air quality unhealthy in Colombo: US Embassy

6

President defends pardoning Royal Park murder convict

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Election work in progress

5 hours ago

Presidential Election

5 hours ago

Wheat flour price increase, illegal - Dr. Harsha

5 hours ago

Election results by Sunday or latest Monday

5 hours ago

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Smith turns down Cricket South Africa director role

15 Nov 2019 - 0     - 147

dailymirror.lk

Pakistan to play Sri Lanka Tests in front of home crowds

14 Nov 2019 - 0     - 125

dailymirror.lk

Hope ton powers West Indies to ODI sweep over Afghanistan

13 Nov 2019 - 0     - 116

dailymirror.lk

Seamer Chahar posts best T20 figures in India’s series win

11 Nov 2019 - 0     - 261