Last Updated : 2019-11-11 10:51:00

Jaffna-Chennai air services commence today

11 November 2019

Alliance Air announced that it would be commencing commercial air services between Jaffna International Airport (JAF) and Chennai International Airport (MAA) today, according to Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority Director-General, H.M.C Nimalsiri.

He said the direct air flights would operate on three days every week between the two cities.

"Direct flights will be operated every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Flight 9I 102 will depart from Jaffna at 12.45 hours India Standard Time (IST) and arrive in Chennai at 14.10 hours. The Flight 9I 101 will depart from Chennai at 10.35 hours IST and arrive in Jaffna at 12.00 hours," he clarified.

The Jaffna – Chennai Fares starts at $45 plus applicable government taxes/levies which would be $53 additional while Chennai – Jaffna Fares start at INR 3,990/- plus applicable government taxes/levies, Alliance Air said.

People can reserve their air tickets from the respective websites for various promotional offers or through the ticket booking agencies. Visas would be obtained from the Consulate General Office under the High Commission of India, Jaffna.

The air service between Jaffna and Chennai will take between 32 and 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's domestic airline Fits Aviation (Pvt) Ltd, also announced the operations of three flights per week between Jaffna International Airport and Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ), in India from today. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

  Comments - 1

  • Sir Marcus Monday, 11 November 2019 10:54 AM

    Well done. Now think big and extend the runway tor bigger planes.

