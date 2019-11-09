Indian top court gives holy site to Hindus

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in a unanimous judgment ordered on Saturday that the disputed land in Ayodhya must be given to Hindus, Indian media reported.

The bench, also comprised justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. Here are 10 points from the verdict:

1. The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya must be given to Hindus.

2. It said a suitable plot of 5 acres must be granted to Sunni Waqf Board to set up a mosque. The disputed land at Ayodhya must be given to a Board of Trustees for construction of a Ram temple. It asked the Centre to formulate scheme within 3 months

3. The court said faith and belief of Hindus is undisputed.

4. Title over land cannot be decided on the basis of faith and belief, but as per law.

5. The court said there is enough materials to prove the Babri Masjid was not constructed on a vacant land and that It was not an Islamic structure

6. It said damage to Babri mosque was violation of law.

7. Documentary evidence cannot be said Muslims have been able to establish possessionary rights of the inner courtyard.

8. The court dismissed the claim of Nirmohi Akahara, a religious denomination, which had sought directions to construct a Ram temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya and wanted the management rights of the premises

9. The court said law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs.

10. The court said Babri masjid wasn’t built on a vacant plot