Harin resigns as Sports Minister

Harin Fernando said he will step down as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications and Foreign Employment.
He also said that he had decided to step down as the Badulla District Leader of the UNP as well as from the post as the party’s media head.
“Honouring the people's mandate, I am stepping down as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications and Foreign Employment. I am also quitting from my party responsibilities with the UNP. I Take this opportunity to thank everyone who had supported me during my tenure, and hope the good work will continue in the same spirit,” he posted on his Twitter account.
Hari M Sunday, 17 November 2019 01:13 PM
Sad, RW should resign and leave the politics not Sajith or Harin.
M.M.M.Izzeth Sunday, 17 November 2019 01:15 PM
My dear, your too quick if you all stayed five more years put same one else to contest story will be different.
Shan Sunday, 17 November 2019 01:42 PM
These opportunists would have resigned when they remained silent knowing the Easter blast. If they dis so, today the results would have been different. Don't just resign but get lost.
