Free internet facilities for E-learning in State Universities

Anmanpan Sunday, 22 March 2020 06:33 PM
Had all AL and OL students Tablets how easy things would have been. Hats off to Yahapalanaya for thinking about such an idea.
Shan Jay Sunday, 22 March 2020 06:39 PM
These broad and vague statements mean what exactly? "Free Internet Facilities" means - a building that they can use free of charge? Ahem.. social distancing? Everyone is supposed to be quarantined at home which means for e-learning, they need to get their internet for free. Sure SLT can "waive" the bill, but what about students who use Dialog etc? All our network providers should have offered what other countries and given people extra GB free on their monthly allowance. SLT's most expensive Fiber package is $300 a month, In Shanghai my friend pays $300 for the year for a 200Mb line UNLIMITED data.
Sa Sunday, 22 March 2020 06:43 PM
WHAT ABOUT LAP TOP OR MONITORS????
Cisco Sunday, 22 March 2020 07:10 PM
It is very very unfair. Why private unu students grant this opportunity?
Janitha Senevirathna Sunday, 22 March 2020 08:05 PM
Excellent move. We are glad to have a president with a sense.
