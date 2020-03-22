Last Updated : 2020-03-22 20:27:00

Free internet facilities for E-learning in State Universities

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) to provide free Internet facilities for all undergraduates in State universities, who had registered for e-learning, so that they may continue with their education without any interruption. In a statement, the President's Media Division said all relevant details of these registered students have already been provided to the TRCSL by the University Administration and the University Grants Commission. Director General of the TRCSL, Oshadha Senanayaka said steps have been taken for this program to commence from Monday (23). Until the prevailing situation in the country returns to normalcy, Internet facilities will be thus provided free of charge.

  • Anmanpan Sunday, 22 March 2020 06:33 PM

    Had all AL and OL students Tablets how easy things would have been. Hats off to Yahapalanaya for thinking about such an idea.

    Shan Jay Sunday, 22 March 2020 06:39 PM

    These broad and vague statements mean what exactly? "Free Internet Facilities" means - a building that they can use free of charge? Ahem.. social distancing? Everyone is supposed to be quarantined at home which means for e-learning, they need to get their internet for free. Sure SLT can "waive" the bill, but what about students who use Dialog etc? All our network providers should have offered what other countries and given people extra GB free on their monthly allowance. SLT's most expensive Fiber package is $300 a month, In Shanghai my friend pays $300 for the year for a 200Mb line UNLIMITED data.

    Sa Sunday, 22 March 2020 06:43 PM

    WHAT ABOUT LAP TOP OR MONITORS????

    Cisco Sunday, 22 March 2020 07:10 PM

    It is very very unfair. Why private unu students grant this opportunity?

    Janitha Senevirathna Sunday, 22 March 2020 08:05 PM

    Excellent move. We are glad to have a president with a sense.

