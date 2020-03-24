Last Updated : 2020-03-24 16:21:00

Fmr Air Force Chief Roshan new Western Province Governor

24 March 2020

Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander -Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force - Roshan Goonetilake took oaths as the Governor of the Western Province, before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Goonetilake also served as the Chief of Defence Staff.

  • Lord Wolfstein Tuesday, 24 March 2020 12:50 PM

    And the militarization of Sri Lanka goes on

