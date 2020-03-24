Fmr Air Force Chief Roshan new Western Province Governor

Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander -Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force - Roshan Goonetilake took oaths as the Governor of the Western Province, before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Goonetilake also served as the Chief of Defence Staff.
Lord Wolfstein Tuesday, 24 March 2020 12:50 PM
And the militarization of Sri Lanka goes on
