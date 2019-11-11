×
Last Updated : 2019-11-11

Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Fire at PMD building destroys 47 motorbikes, three-wheeler

11 November 2019

At least 47 motorcycles and a three-wheeler parked at the Presidential Security Division building premises in Colombo Port were destroyed by a fire which had erupted last night, police said.

They said the fire broke out around 10 p.m last night in the basement of the four-story building at Mudalige Mawatha in Port.

Police and the Colombo Fire Brigade teams were deployed to douse the fire.

  • BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 11 November 2019 10:02 AM

    Ha Ha how come these things always happen with the security apparatus

