Fire at PMD building destroys 47 motorbikes, three-wheeler

At least 47 motorcycles and a three-wheeler parked at the Presidential Security Division building premises in Colombo Port were destroyed by a fire which had erupted last night, police said.
They said the fire broke out around 10 p.m last night in the basement of the four-story building at Mudalige Mawatha in Port.
Police and the Colombo Fire Brigade teams were deployed to douse the fire.
BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 11 November 2019 10:02 AM
Ha Ha how come these things always happen with the security apparatus
