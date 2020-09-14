

Virgo (Kanya):

Bright marital prospects, harmony and goodwill with the spouse and the business partners are assured by the Sun with exalted Venus in the 7th House. Sound health, general happiness and unforeseen inheritances are likely due to Mars in the 8th House. High recognition in sports and martial arts and happiness from children are on the cards due to favorable Saturn with Jupiter in the 5th House. Tensions, worries and physical ailments are likely due to Mars and Rahu are in the 9th House.