SriLankan Catering reigns at Culinary Expo 2017

The highly skilled and experienced team at SriLankan Catering (SLC) bagged no less than 29 medals (7 Golds, 10 Silvers and 12 Bronzes) at Culinary Art Expo 2017, that was held for the 17th time in Colombo recently.



Rakhita Jayawardene, Executive Director of SriLankan Catering, said: “Once again, our highly skilled team has demonstrated its extraordinary talent, with 24 of our team members winning medals while competing in a wide range of categories versus some of the finest chefs in the country’s hotel and restaurant industry. This cements SLC’s position as an airline caterer and restaurant operator of choice, with the highest standards and levels of talent and innovation in the culinary industry. Within the past month, SLC Flight Kitchen at BIA Katunayake have experienced a multitude of achievements including the completion of 25,000 meals per day to be catered to the National Career Srilankan Airlines and all other global prestigious airlines touch down at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake.”



Chathura Karunasena won two Golds and two Silvers and Upul Marasinghe bagged two Golds, in the Scan Sunquick Mocktail Competition. Chathura was recognized for his outstanding performance by winning two Gold and two Silver medals and also the title for Most Outstanding Mixologist in Sri Lanka. Both are members of the staff of SLC’s Semondu Restaurant in Colombo, situated in the heart of Colombo, in the Old Dutch Hospital building. Meanwhile, S.A. Nilanka of the Production Division won a Gold in the New Sri Lanka Cuisine category; Shashi Prabha Medhavinee of the Restaurant Division won a Gold in the IDL Cocktail Competition; and Jagath Samarasinghe of the Production Division won Gold in the Flambe Deserts category.



Silver medals were won by Sampath Danangala, Dinesh Paranamana, Palitha Perera, Prasanna Nawarathne, Wasantha Kumara Alponso, Sameera Samarakoon, Ishara Jayawardena and Indika Wickramasekera.



Bronze medals were won by Sampath Danangala, Dinesh Paranamana, Ranga Wickramarachchi, Ruwan Silva, Chaminda Wickremasinghe, Harsha Gayashan, Harsha Dilushan, Yoshan Chathuranga and Rajitha Gunawardene.



Executive Director Rakhita Jayawardena and General Manager Lalith Withana of SriLankan Catering honoured the winners with their presence at a felicitation ceremony held on 9th August 2017 which was organized by the Human Resources and Administration Division of Srilankan Catering.



A fully owned subsidiary of SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering is the exclusive inflight caterer for all airlines that operate to Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). It also provides an array of services for BIA’s lounges and restaurants, including catering, laundry and restaurant management. SLC’s diversified operations include the Serenediva BIA Transit Hotel; Semondu Restaurant in Colombo city centre; Aeroclean industrial laundry; and Vanilla Pod boulangerie and patisserie.