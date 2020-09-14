

Taurus (Vrushabha):

A rise in income, business success, pleasure of the company of friends and the help from VIPs are on the cards due to the Sun and exalted Venus in the 11th House. However, Venus in this House could cause tensions, disrepute, and humiliation. Avoid hasty decisions and actions as Mars and Rahu are placed in the 1st House. You are also advised to control your temper and avoid disputes with the spouse and business partners. However, unforeseen inheritances are on the card. A distant journey or a pilgrimage, higher status and achievements in higher education are likely due to Saturn and Jupiter in the 9th House.