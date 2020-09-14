

Scorpio (Vrushika):

Gains from speculative investments and happiness from children on the cards due to the Sun with exalted Venus in the 5th House. Ability to take bold decisions, sound health, gainful short journeys and help from brothers are held out by Jupiter with Mercury and Saturn powerfully placed in the 3rd House. You are advised to exercise tact and diplomacy in your dealings with the spouse and business partners due to Mars with Rahu in the 7th House.