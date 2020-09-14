

Sagittarius (Dhanu):

Happiness from mother, peace of mind, living comforts and success in educational pursuits indicated by the Sun with exalted Venus in the 4th House. Happiness from children, success in pursuits in arts and science and gains speculative business are due to Mars in the 5th House. An increase in income and festivities in the family are indicated by highly favorable with Jupiter with Saturn, in the 2nd House. Financial gains, sound health and an upper hand over enemies are assured by Mars with Rahu in the 6th House.