

Pisces (Meena):

A cheerful disposition, financial gains and sound health are on the cards due to the Sun with exalted Venus in the 1st House. Financial gains, happiness at work and promotion to a higher position are on the cards due to Swakshetra Saturn with Jupiter in the 11th House. Ability to work with courage and confidence, happiness at work, financial gains, and success in all endeavours are on the cards due to Mars with Rahu in the 3rd House.