Mobitel – first Mobile Service Provider to include Instagram in its Social Network bundle offers

Sri Lanka’s National Mobile Service Provider, Mobitel recently included Instagram in its Social Networking bundle, giving users that chance to snap and share their favourite moments on the platform, with greater ease and at an affordable price. The company is the first local mobile service provider to include Instagram in its standard packages, as part of its effort to offer users a comprehensive bundle that meets all of their social networking needs.

Now users can make the most of the world’s top social media platforms; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn with Mobitel’s 990MB internet package. The package is available for just Rs. 99 per month and will make it more affordable for users to share their lives, insights, thoughts and memories with their friends and the world. To access the special package and offer, users can dial #170#.

Instagram is one of the world’s best-loved mobile photo-sharing applications, and the revised bundle has been revamped to meet the needs of youth and young professionals in particular, who use the platform extensively. Users can opt to share pictures and videos either publicly or privately and can cross-share their updates on a variety of other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Flikr.

Commenting on the new bundle offering, Mobitel Senior Manager – Data, Devices & Enterprise Strategy Yasiru Abeygunawardana said: “We are delighted to include Instagram in our Social Networking bundle, so our valued users can access all of their favourite platforms without draining their data. The new package will be an extension of our Facebook and standard social media bundle and will fall under our broadband internet portfolio of products. We hope that this bundle will offer youth added versatility and will enable them to optimize their social presence. The incorporation of Instagram into the bundle is part of our long-term strategy to support the growing internet and social media needs and requirements of key market segments. We are constantly assessing the value of each product and altering it to better meet user requirements.”

Instagram is a fun and simple tool that enables you to capture moments that matter to you and share them with the world. You can follow your friends and family, find out what they are up-to, learn about the highlights in their day and share your own as well. The platform also enables you to connect with people around the world who have similar hobbies and share similar interests.