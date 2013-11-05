CHOGM Film Festival

November 08 03.30 p.m.



Ramchand Pakistani

(Pakistan/2008/105min Colour/EST)

Directed by Mehreen Jabbar



Ramchand Pakistani tells a true story about a seven-year-old boy belonging to the untouchable Hindu caste who accidentally crosses the border one day between Pakistan and India. Forced to live in an Indian prison for five years with his father, the boy learns to deal with the absence of his mother, while his mother on the other side of the border, devastated by the disappearance of her son and husband (not knowing what happened to them), tries to build-up a new life for her through her solitary struggle for survival.



(Most suitable for adults) 06.30 p.m.



Satellite Boy

(Australla/2012/90min/Colour/EST)

Directed by Catriona Mckenzie

Ten-year-old Pete lives in the outback with his grandfather in an old abandoned outdoor cinema in a desert. When the only home he knows is threatened by developers, Pete travels to the city with his best friend Kalmain to try and save his home... But before reaching the city, the boys get lost in the Australian outback. Struggling though hunger and thirst the boys learn to find means to survive.



