CHOGM Film Festival

03.30 p.m.
Discover Lesotho
(Lesotho/ Documentary/ 25 min/ colour)
3.30 p.m
Ni Sisi
(Kenya/2013/92min/ Colour/EST)
Directed by Nick Reding
The film portrays a typical Kenyan community: a harmonious muddle of tribes, intermarriages, and extended families. Friends who have lived and worked together all their lives, who place no stock in which tribe their neighbour comes from.
06.30 p.m.
Shell- (U.K./2012/90 min/Colour/English)
Directed by Scott Graham
Shell is a Scottish teenager growing up in a remote petrol station with her father, Pete, in the Scottish highlands. Shell faces adolescence without her mother’s guidance, since her mother had abandoned her husband and her when she was four. In their isolation, they struggle against the elements surrounding them, and the deep but impossible love they feel for each other, during the last winter Shell spends at her home.
(Most suitable for adults)
