CHOGM Film Festival

5 November 2013

“Substitution . . . the infinite cannot be made into matter, but it is possible to create an illusion of the infinite: the image.”
-(Andrei Tarkovsky)



When considering films, this definition about `the image` made by the groundbreaking filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky is simply remarkable.

Films are a wide subject: art beyond boundaries, creativity without any limits, a confusion of cooked and uncooked emotions trapped between tragedy and comedy, life with all of its imperfections, the forgotten weaknesses, stolen memories, bruises and scars left behind by time, millions of stories: told and untold versions, conflicts and wars, beauty with is ugliness and pain in its most naked and raw condition, are all transformed on screen through images in films.

The forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) plans to provide Sri Lankan film lovers with an opportunity to experience international and local cinema which has never been shown before in Sri Lanka. The CHOGM Film Festival is scheduled to be screened from November 06th to 12th at the National Film Corporation Theatre at 3.30 p.m and 6.30 p.m.


November 06
03.30 p.m.

Bunohan: Return to Murder
(Malaysia/2011/97min Colour/EST)
Directed by Dam Iskandar Said

Three estranged brothers: a kick-boxer (Adi), a businessman (Bakar), and an assassin (Ilham) fight for their lives in a dark web of deceit, regret and murder. Bunohan is a complex story of crime, passion and haunting memories of these three brothers and their ailing father who is pressured to sell their family burial ground to a construction company.    
                                                                                   (Most suitables for adults)
06.30 p.m.

Ghetu Puro Komola: Pleasure Boy Komola
(Bangladesh/2012/96min/Colour/ES7)
Directed by Humayun Ahmed
Ghetu Puro Komola deals with the story of a teenage boy hired along with the music group of his father by a Zamidar (landlord) to entertain him until the annual flood is over in East Bengal. But the boy soon finds out that he is compelled to satisfy the landlord sensually as well, and the wife of the landlord learning about this new rival, overcomes with jealousy and conspires to kill the boy.

 




November 07
03.00 p.m.

Insaaf: Justice
(Maldives/2012/ 163 min/ Colour/EST)
Directed by Yoosuf Shafeeu

The film Insaaf with the theme “If you want justice, justice is what you will get” is about a boy who witnesses a gang fight and volunteers to testify against the criminals.  To get rid of this witness, the criminals with the assistance of a police officer entangle the boy in a major drug case.  

(Most suitable for adults)
6.30 p.m.

Sandcastle
(Singapore/2010/90mm/Colour/EST)
Directed by Boo Junfeng
Boo Junfeng’s debut feature Sandcastle is an affectionate portrait of a young man coming to terms with the lives around him while trying to make sense of Singapore’s troubled history. The film revolves around the themes of identity, Singapore’s history and memories.


06.30 p.m.
Destination Zambia
(Zambia/Documentary/09 min/Colour)



November 08
03.30 p.m.

Ramchand Pakistani
(Pakistan/2008/105min Colour/EST)
Directed by Mehreen Jabbar
 

Ramchand Pakistani tells a true story about a seven-year-old boy belonging to the untouchable Hindu caste who accidentally crosses the border one day between Pakistan and India. Forced to live in an Indian prison for five years with his father, the boy learns to deal with the absence of his mother, while his mother on the other side of the border, devastated by the disappearance of her son and husband (not knowing what happened to them), tries to build-up a new life for her through her solitary struggle for survival.

(Most suitable for adults)
06.30 p.m.

Satellite Boy
(Australla/2012/90min/Colour/EST)
Directed by Catriona Mckenzie

Ten-year-old Pete lives in the outback with his grandfather in an old abandoned outdoor cinema in a desert. When the only home he knows is threatened by developers, Pete travels to the city with his best friend Kalmain to try and save his home... But before reaching the city, the boys get lost in the Australian outback. Struggling though hunger and thirst the boys learn to find means to survive.  

 



November 09
03.30 p.m.

Pan Fourie’s Lobola
(South Africa/2013/96min/Colour/ES7)
Directed by Henk Pretorius

The complicated love story between an African man and a Zulu girl, trying to unite in matrimony when traditional customs of their cultures interfere with their marriage.
 
06.30 p.m.

Whale Rider
(New Zealand/2002/1 01min Colour/English)
Directed by Niki Caro

In a male dominated society, a contemporary story of love, rejection and triumph of an 11-year-old Maori girl named Pai, who aspires to become the new leader of her tribe while fighting against the conventional notions regarding ‘leadership’ based on thousand years of tradition.
 



November 10
03.30 p.m.

Seychelles Promotional video

3.30 p.m.

Womanish Ways
(Bahamas/2012/73min/Colour/English)
Directed by Marion Bethel & Maria Govan

A documentary film on the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the Bahamas: year 2012 marks the 50th anniversary of the culmination of the Movement.
06.30 p.m.

Sonar Kella: The Golden Fortress
(India/974/l20min/B&W/EST)
Directed by Satyajit Ray

A six-year-old boy named Mukul is obsessed with a golden fortress while claiming to have lived there in the past. Mukul undertakes a journey with a para-psychologist Dr. Hajra to reveal the mystery by finding the golden fortress which is painted in his mind. But the boy soon becomes a target for two crooks (following a newspaper article), after Mukul mentions precious jewels.



November 11
03.30 p.m.

Discover Lesotho
(Lesotho/ Documentary/ 25 min/ colour)

3.30 p.m

Ni Sisi
(Kenya/2013/92min/ Colour/EST)
Directed by Nick Reding

The film portrays a typical Kenyan community: a harmonious muddle of tribes, intermarriages, and extended families. Friends who have lived and worked together all their lives, who place no stock in which tribe their neighbour comes from.
06.30 p.m.

Shell- (U.K./2012/90 min/Colour/English)
Directed by Scott Graham

Shell is a Scottish teenager growing up in a remote petrol station with her father, Pete, in the Scottish highlands. Shell faces adolescence without her mother’s guidance, since her mother had abandoned her husband and her when she was four. In their isolation, they struggle against the elements surrounding them, and the deep but impossible love they feel for each other, during the last winter Shell spends at her home.

(Most suitable for adults)
 



November 12
03.30 p.m.

Chungu
(Tanzania/2011/97min/Colour/EST)
Directed by Kimela Billa
 

Power-hungry Shemtoi wants to contest to be a councillor. But is frightened by the powerful Mama Sheki’s influence which is accepted in their community. Shemtoi decides to play foul and bribes some people to raise an accusation saying Mama Sheki is a witch. Allegations spread widely like an unstoppable disease. And Mama Sheki breaks the pot! : politics, sorcery, power, social influences, and local community –all turn out to be hidden secrets inside Mama Sheki’s pot.
 
06.30 p.m.

Sameege Kathawa: (Sam’s Story)
(Sri Lanka/2011/93min/Colour/EST
Directed by Priyankara Vittanachchi

Born into a poverty-stricken community in Sri Lanka, Sam is a very special person who lives with mental challenges. His innocence gives him hope to live, and the courage to dream for a better life. He finds happiness through working for a sympathetic employer for a short time before he is compelled to return to his village. Many years later (after this incident), someone changes Sam’s life again.



