CKD caused by upcountry water pollution, says scientist

27 May 2019

By Indika Aruna Kumara 

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) that had claimed many lives in certain regions in Sri Lanka had been caused by the pollution of chemicals in water resources of the central hills, Bio-Medical Scientist Dr Kamal Gammanpila said addressing a programme held at the Monty Gopallawa Memorial Hall in Naula recently. 


The programme was held to create public awareness of the terminal disease.


In his address, he said that agro-chemicals had been in use in the central hill country for more than 60 years and said that all main rivers which originated in the central hills were polluted with chemicals


“The use of agro-chemicals started in 1959 in tea estates and vegetable cultivations. Residues of agro-chemicals flowed down the rivers and deposited in the soil in plains. 
“People in Moneragala, Wellawaya, Tissamaharama, and Kataragama used Walawe Ganga, Menik Ganga, Kuda Oya and Kumbukkan Oya rivers fed by water resources in the central hills. Anuradhapura is 100 meters above the mean sea level and Polonnaruwa 80 meters, Padaviya and Medawachchi 50 metres. 


“These areas are much below the central hills. The tanks and reservoirs in the dry zone are polluted with synthetic fertilizer and agrochemicals. 


“However, the people in Ampara, who used water of the Senanayake Samudra which  is fed by water resources in the jungles are not affected by chronic kidney ailments. 


“However, the political leaders are not concerned. Meanwhile, a group of medical specialists have prevented the people from knowing the fact,” he said. 

 

