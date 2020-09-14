

Libra (Thula):

Health and monetary problems, worries and losses in speculative business are likely due to the Sun in the 5th House. However, Venus in this House will bring happiness from children and recognition of your skills and efforts in the fields of arts. Heavy expenses, disease in the blood and accidents are likely due to Mars with Rahu in the 8th House. Success in educational pursuits and comforts and luxuries and new vehicles on the cards due to the favorable Saturn with Jupiter, and Mercury in the 4th House.