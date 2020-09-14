Last Updated : 2021-06-12 10:36:00

Leo (Sinha)

June 12 Saturday to June 18 Friday

12 June 2021

Leo (Sinha)  
Marital happiness or marital prospects, good health, cordial relations with co-workers and the pleasure of the company of friends and relations are held out by Jupiter in the 7th House.  Mercury and Rahu in the 10th House assure political and career success and higher status and gainful foreign travel.  A whip hand over rivals and enemies, increased wealth and career success are indicated by Swakshetra Saturn in the 6th House.  Heavy expenses, health problems, loss of blood and dishonor and humiliation are on the cards due to Mars in the 12th House.  Financial security, relief from debts, increased popularity and reputation  and acquisition of material comforts and company of friends are assured by the Sun and Venus in the 11th House.

