Leo (Simha)



Leo (Sinha):

Career success, good health, financial gains and an upper hand over rivals and enemies are likely due to the Sun with exalted Venus in the 6th House. Heavy expenses, disease in the blood and accidents are likely due to Mars with Rahu in the 8th House. Success in educational pursuits and comforts and luxuries and new vehicles on the cards due to the favorable Saturn with Jupiter, in the 4th House.