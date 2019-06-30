Last Updated : 2020-10-07 12:52:00

MP’s son assaults MSD officer

A police constable attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) was hospitalised after he was assaulted by a son of Puttalam District UNP MP, Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekara, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said the PC was assaulted at the MP's residence in Chilaw last night and was admitted to the Chilaw Hospital.

Police are investigating into the incident, the spokesman said.

  • Mahinda Perera Sunday, 30 June 2019 10:04 AM

    Why not arrest that prick for criminal offense of assaulting a police officer! Not sure whether it will end up with the policeman saying he got assaulted himself!

    Lankaputha Sunday, 30 June 2019 10:11 AM

    Similar incident at Narammala and ps member arrested from pp but Unp mp son still investigating. Ela police

    WE are watching you Ruwan Sunday, 30 June 2019 10:14 AM

    As this involves a minister's son, will there be a difference in that he will not be arrested as opposed to a pradeshiya member who was arrested (as stated in the news item above) ? - application of law depending who is involved in our wonder of Asia ! ! .

    Cluless Sunday, 30 June 2019 10:36 AM

    How can the death penalty be introduced in a country like ours?

    Jude Sunday, 30 June 2019 11:17 AM

    SL should implement a Criteria for MP'S !!!

    Mr X Sunday, 30 June 2019 11:36 AM

    I will predict the future now. Here we go. Soon we will see a news article saying this MPs son was released on bail. Voila.

    Man Monday, 01 July 2019 09:21 AM

    Going to emulate his father

