MP’s son assaults MSD officer

A police constable attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) was hospitalised after he was assaulted by a son of Puttalam District UNP MP, Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekara, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said the PC was assaulted at the MP's residence in Chilaw last night and was admitted to the Chilaw Hospital.

Police are investigating into the incident, the spokesman said.