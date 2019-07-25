Last Updated : 2020-10-07 14:11:00

Fmr. IGP Ilangakoon before PSC

25 July 2019 03:01 pm

Former IGP N. K. Ilangakoon commenced giving evidence before the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the Easter Sunday's attacks a short while ago.

 

Video by D Ruwandi

  Comments - 2

  • ANTON Thursday, 25 July 2019 03:28 PM

    WHEN WILL PM AND PREZ BE INVITED BEFORE PSC ???

    Warren Raed Thursday, 25 July 2019 04:41 PM

    No point in all the probing because we know all this is to mark time for the Presidential polls so that MS will be able to win. This is all a gimmick.

