Gemini (Mithuna):
A rise in the career, higher status, fame, and gainful foreign travel are likely due to the Sun with exalted Venus in the 10th House. Rahu in the 12th House may give you foreign travel and take care about your financial matters. Health of problems, loss of blood and heavy expenses are also likely due to Mars in this House. An increase in income, gains from agricultural and mineral pursuits and business success on the cards due to Mars in the 11th House. Avoid taking hasty decisions and action as Rahu is in the 1st House. Success in studies, happiness from children and recognition for skills in the fields of science and arts are on the cards. Inheritances and unforeseen financial gains are on the cards due to Jupiter with Saturn in the 8th House.
|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Participants at a peaceful march organised by Free Women, a leftist women’s
“I thought the obvious choice was Bimal,” Harini Amarasuriya recalled.
After more than 300 days since cremation was made mandatory for the COVID- 19
This Island Nation blessed with an abundance of coastal stretches has attract
|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
06 Mar 2021 - 0 - 369
04 Mar 2021 - 0 - 379
28 Feb 2021 - 0 - 700
23 Feb 2021 - 0 - 422
12 Mar 2021
11 Mar 2021
09 Mar 2021
Reply To:
Name - Reply Comment