

Gemini (Mithuna):

A rise in the career, higher status, fame, and gainful foreign travel are likely due to the Sun with exalted Venus in the 10th House. Rahu in the 12th House may give you foreign travel and take care about your financial matters. Health of problems, loss of blood and heavy expenses are also likely due to Mars in this House. An increase in income, gains from agricultural and mineral pursuits and business success on the cards due to Mars in the 11th House. Avoid taking hasty decisions and action as Rahu is in the 1st House. Success in studies, happiness from children and recognition for skills in the fields of science and arts are on the cards. Inheritances and unforeseen financial gains are on the cards due to Jupiter with Saturn in the 8th House.