Last Updated : 2021-03-09

Tue, 09 Mar 2021

Video: Democratic Party protest march

28 January 2014

A protest march organised by the Democratic Party over several issues including casinos, drugs and scrapping of grade five scholarship examinations was held today from Maradana to Colombo Fort with the participation of its leader Sarath Fonseka, parliamentarian Jayantha Ketagoda and its provincial councilors. Pix by Pradeep Pathirana







  Comments - 2

  • jayawewa Wednesday, 29 January 2014 05:00 AM

    JAYA WEWA

    krishna Wednesday, 29 January 2014 01:47 PM

    'Nona-mahaththaya' party.

