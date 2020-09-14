

Capricorn (Makara):

Gainful short journeys, happiness from brothers and sisters, financial gains and sound health are on the cards due to the Sun with exalted Venus in the 3rd House. Sound health and gains from agricultural pursuits are assured by Swakshetra Saturn with Jupiter in the 1st House. An increase in income and unexpected financial gains are likely but there could be problems related to children due to Mars with Rahu in the 5th House.