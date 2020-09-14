

Cancer (Kataka):

Higher status, prosperity and distant travels are indicated by the Sun in the 9th with exalted Venus. Gains from trade and foreign sources, goodwill and harmony with the spouse and business partners are likely due to Saturn with Jupiter in the 7th House. A favorable Rahu with Mars in the 11th House assures financial gains, a new position, higher status, domestic peace, and the pleasure of the company of friends.